Israel Releases New Batch Of Palestinian Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 09:48 AM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Israeli occupation authorities released a third batch of Palestinian prisoners this evening as part of the exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The released group includes 32 prisoners serving life sentences, 48 detainees with long-term sentences, and 30 child prisoners.

