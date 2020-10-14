UrduPoint.com
Israel reports 2,255 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,255 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after 22,777 tests had been conducted.

The new figure brings the total number of cases recorded in Israel to 297,274 since the start of the pandemic, of whom 48,015 are active patients.

Some 808 people are in serious condition, of which 240 are placed on artificial respirators.

At least 2,055 people to date have died of the disease, while 247,202 have recovered from the deadly disease.

