UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Requires Masks Indoors Again As Delta Variant Drives Up Cases

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 02:45 PM

Israel requires masks indoors again as Delta variant drives up cases

TEL AVIV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2021) Israel told its citizens on Friday they must again wear masks indoors, 10 days after being allowed to ditch them, amid a sustained surge in coronavirus infections attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant.

The mask requirement had been one of only a few social curbs remaining as Israel's rapid vaccination drive kept cases down.

But infections more than quadrupled this week to 138 after outbreaks attributed to the Delta variant at two schools, prompting officials to tighten some restrictions again and urge parents to have children between 12 and 15 vaccinated.

The health ministry reimposed the mask requirement for all indoor settings except the home, and said it was also recommending masks be worn at large outdoor gatherings, specifically mentioning gay pride events taking place around Israel this weekend.

Currently around 65% of Israel's population have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, the health ministry said.

Related Topics

Israel Gay All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Emphasizes Need for Di ..

16 minutes ago

483,270 people vaccinated against corona

16 minutes ago

Biometric verification must for driving license se ..

16 minutes ago

Neo-Nazi group name scrawled on New York George Fl ..

16 minutes ago

Former fly-half Michalak joins France coaching set ..

16 minutes ago

Masdar signs strategic agreement to develop solar ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.