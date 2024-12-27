Open Menu

Israel Sets Kamal Adwan Hospital Ablaze In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 11:03 PM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) Israeli occupation forces today set fire to Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip. The hospital, one of the largest in the region, served over 400,000 residents.

According to health sources, Israeli forces forcibly evacuated patients, the injured, medical staff, and journalists from the hospital while shelling and firing live ammunition at it. This assault caused fires to engulf several departments, including the operating rooms, laboratory, emergency, and reception units.

The sources reported that Israeli forces compelled medical teams, patients, and their companions to strip off their clothes in the freezing cold and took them to an undisclosed location outside the hospital.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has called on the international community to intervene and protect patients, medical teams, and healthcare facilities in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip, following the storming and burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital.

