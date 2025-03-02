Open Menu

Israel Stops Humanitarian Aid Entry To Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The Israeli government has decided to stop the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and close its crossings "until further notice" following the completion of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement last night.

In a statement on Sunday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu has decided that as of this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be stopped."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Gaza Sunday All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

6 minutes ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

36 minutes ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

36 minutes ago
 Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million ..

Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on buildi ..

Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits

1 hour ago
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat c ..

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign

1 hour ago
 'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

2 hours ago
 Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East