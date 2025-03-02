Israel Stops Humanitarian Aid Entry To Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 04:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The Israeli government has decided to stop the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and close its crossings "until further notice" following the completion of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement last night.
In a statement on Sunday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu has decided that as of this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be stopped."
Recent Stories
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers’ Endowment campai ..6 minutes ago
-
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza6 minutes ago
-
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 202436 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans36 minutes ago
-
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam36 minutes ago
-
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits1 hour ago
-
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign1 hour ago
-
UAE: Hub for startup growth, entrepreneurship2 hours ago
-
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic2 hours ago
-
At least 37 dead after two passenger buses collide in Bolivia3 hours ago
-
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS4 hours ago