Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The Israeli government has decided to stop the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and close its crossings "until further notice" following the completion of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement last night.

In a statement on Sunday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu has decided that as of this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be stopped."