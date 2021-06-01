UrduPoint.com
Israel To Lift All Covid-19 Regulations Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) TEL AVIV, 31st May 2021 (WAM) - Israel's Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Monday announced that on June 1, almost all anti-COVID-19 restrictions in the country will be lifted. However, the obligation to wear a face mask indoors will remain valid.

The minister explained in a statement that the decision was taken "due to the low and stable morbidity in Israel that has been going on for a long time."

"Israel is getting back to normal, thanks to the excellent work of the health care system and the incredible compliance of the Israeli citizens, the best vaccination campaign was carried out, leading to the low morbidity."

The Israeli Health Ministry reported 12 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, raising the total number in the country to 839,000, while its COVID-19 death toll rose by five to 6,411.

