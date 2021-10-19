UrduPoint.com

Israel-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership To Be Signed Within 9 Months: Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Israel-UAE negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) are progressing as scheduled, and it will be signed within the nine-month timeframe set by the foreign ministers of the two countries in June 2021, Israel’s ambassador to the UAE told Emirates news Agency (WAM).

"I am very lucky to be the first Israeli ambassador here. For me, the sky is the limit [regarding the potential of bilateral relations]. In order to work and to improve [bilateral] trade figures, we need the CEPA," said Amir Hayek, who took charge as the first Israeli ambassador to the UAE last week, in his first media interview.

Israel opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in June this year, headed by Eitan Naeh, who held the rank of Head of Mission. Naeh had been appointed in September as his country’s ambassador to Bahrain.

In an interview at the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Hayek said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Yair Lapid, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, in their meeting in Abu Dhabi on 30th June had set a nine-month timeframe to sign the CEPA.

A joint statement issued after the meeting said the two ministers signed an Agreement on Economic and Trade Cooperation. Both sides expressed that they are looking forward to signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and they have commenced discussions on this matter, added the statement.

Hayek revealed that in a conversation with the Israeli Minister of Economy, Orna Barbivai, the latter expressed her commitment to the timeframe to sign the CEPA. "We are pushing, and we will [finish it] on time; I can assure you."

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Bahrain June September Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

5 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

50 minutes ago
 ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and soluti ..

ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and solutions showcased at GITEX 2021

51 minutes ago
 UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveri ..

UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 TDRA presents telecom infrastructure readiness at ..

TDRA presents telecom infrastructure readiness at GITEX 2021

1 hour ago
 Israeli business delegation visit to Abu Dhabi dee ..

Israeli business delegation visit to Abu Dhabi deepens cross-market trade, inves ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.