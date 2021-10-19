Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Israel-UAE negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) are progressing as scheduled, and it will be signed within the nine-month timeframe set by the foreign ministers of the two countries in June 2021, Israel’s ambassador to the UAE told Emirates news Agency (WAM).

"I am very lucky to be the first Israeli ambassador here. For me, the sky is the limit [regarding the potential of bilateral relations]. In order to work and to improve [bilateral] trade figures, we need the CEPA," said Amir Hayek, who took charge as the first Israeli ambassador to the UAE last week, in his first media interview.

Israel opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in June this year, headed by Eitan Naeh, who held the rank of Head of Mission. Naeh had been appointed in September as his country’s ambassador to Bahrain.

In an interview at the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Hayek said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Yair Lapid, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, in their meeting in Abu Dhabi on 30th June had set a nine-month timeframe to sign the CEPA.

A joint statement issued after the meeting said the two ministers signed an Agreement on Economic and Trade Cooperation. Both sides expressed that they are looking forward to signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and they have commenced discussions on this matter, added the statement.

Hayek revealed that in a conversation with the Israeli Minister of Economy, Orna Barbivai, the latter expressed her commitment to the timeframe to sign the CEPA. "We are pushing, and we will [finish it] on time; I can assure you."