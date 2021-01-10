UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Vaccinated One Fifth Of Its Population: Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 02:30 PM

Israel vaccinated one fifth of its population: Health Minister

TEL AVIV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) Israel has vaccinated 20 per cent of its population in the three weeks since it started its coronavirus vaccination campaign, the largest in its history, the country's health minister said.

We have completed three weeks of campaign 'Return to Life' with wonderful news, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein tweeted on Sunday, saying that 1.817 million of Israel's 9.2 million residents had received the first jab of the US-German Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Edelstein were the first to receive the second dose late on Saturday in the Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu and his health minister received the first injection on December 19th, marking the start of the mass campaign that has seen Israel become the country with most inoculations per capita.

The government aims to vaccinate all residents of the country over the age of 16 by the end of March.

With a daily caseload swelling to around 8,000 since a second lockdown was relaxed in October, Israel tightened a third nationwide lockdown on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the first four infections with a new coronavirus variant that originally appeared in South Africa have been detected in Israel, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel has seen 3,645 COVID-19-related deaths since the novel virus was first detected in the country nearly one year ago. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel South Africa March October December Sunday All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives COVID-19 vaccine

49 minutes ago

UAE a key economic partner of South Korea: KITA Ch ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

13 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.