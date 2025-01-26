Open Menu

Israel Violates UN Convention On The Privileges And Immunities: UNRWA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 06:15 PM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated today that Israel’s decision to halt the agency’s activities in occupied Jerusalem and demand the evacuation of all buildings it occupies by the end of this month contravenes international law obligations for UN member states, including Israel, which is bound by the UN General Convention on Privileges and Immunities.

In a statement issued today, Sunday, UNRWA affirmed that United Nations buildings are inviolable and enjoy privileges and immunities under the UN Charter.

It noted that Israel is a signatory, without reservations, to the General Convention on Privileges and Immunities and has incorporated its provisions into domestic law, which obliges it to respect the UN’s privileges and immunities, including the inviolability of its buildings.

The agency emphasised that UNRWA's properties and assets, including those in East Jerusalem, are immune from inspection, confiscation, seizure, and any other form of interference.

It also dismissed Israeli authorities’ claims that UNRWA has no right to occupy its buildings as baseless, warning that such rhetoric fuels anti-UNRWA sentiment, endangering the agency’s facilities and staff.

The statement underscored the need for Israel to take all appropriate measures, in line with its international legal obligations, to ensure the respect and protection of UNRWA's properties and facilities.

