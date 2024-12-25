Israeli Aggressions Result In More Fatalities, Injuries In Gaza Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 11:30 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) Israeli aircraft continued their bombing this Wednesday evening across various areas of the Gaza Strip, causing additional numbers of fatalities and injuries.
The daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounds due to the ongoing Israeli aggression, now in its 446th day on the Gaza Strip, indicated that the Israeli occupation committed three massacres against families in Gaza.
The hospitals received 23 killed and 39 wounded over the past 24 hours.
The total toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 45,361 martyrs and 107,803 injuries since October 7, 2023.
