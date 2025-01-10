Israeli airstrike kills two, injures four in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) Two people were killed, and four others injured in an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon today.

The Lebanese National news Agency reported that the Israeli strike targeted a car and a van in the eastern part of the town of Tayr Dibba, noting that Red Cross and civil defence vehicles headed to the site and transported the wounded to hospitals in Tyre, while the army imposed a security cordon.

A ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon came into effect on November 27th, stipulating that Israeli forces would withdraw from villages and towns they had entered within 60 days of the truce.