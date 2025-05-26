Open Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 55 In Gaza Strip

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 02:15 PM

Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) At least 55 Palestinians were martyred in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday, including women and children, according to local sources.

The Israeli military targeted the Fahmi Al-Jarjawi school in Gaza City’s Al-Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza, killing 36 people and causing multiple injuries as fires broke out in surrounding tents.

Separately, 19 Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Jabalia Al-Balad area in northern Gaza.

Related Topics

Gaza Women

Recent Stories

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

2 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

2 minutes ago
 WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promoti ..

WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to su ..

Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..

17 minutes ago
 Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billi ..

Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

31 minutes ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day

47 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to participa ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to participate in World Utilities Congress ..

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak contributes AED172m to support ..

Fatima bint Mubarak contributes AED172m to support Life Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Kristoffer Reitan wins in play-off after course re ..

Kristoffer Reitan wins in play-off after course record

2 hours ago
 Navigating high inflation & slow growth: How ECB p ..

Navigating high inflation & slow growth: How ECB policy shapes the eurozone’s ..

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin Ace Crowned Asian Best ..

Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin Ace Crowned Asian Best Athlete of the Year

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East