Israeli Airstrikes Kill 55 In Gaza Strip
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 02:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) At least 55 Palestinians were martyred in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday, including women and children, according to local sources.
The Israeli military targeted the Fahmi Al-Jarjawi school in Gaza City’s Al-Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza, killing 36 people and causing multiple injuries as fires broke out in surrounding tents.
Separately, 19 Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Jabalia Al-Balad area in northern Gaza.
