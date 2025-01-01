Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) Israeli airstrikes on al-Bureij refugee camp and Jabalia town in central and northern Gaza killed at least 17 Palestinians on Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Official Palestinian sources said that Israeli fighter jets targeted a house in Jabalia in the northern war-torn Strip, claiming the lives of at least 15 Palestinian civilians, mostly children.

Israeli fighter jets also pounded a house in the al-Bureij refugee camp, killing two civilians.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces blew up residential blocks in Beit Lahia town and Jabalia refugee camp and their environs in the northern Strip, at a time when Israeli tanks shelled the northwestern area of Gaza City as well as the southeastern neighbourhoods of al-Bureij camp.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, killing at least 45,514 Palestinians and injuring over 108,338 others.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.