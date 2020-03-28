UrduPoint.com
Israeli Army Conducts Air Strikes On Gaza Strip Amid Coronavirus Fears

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 05:04 PM

Israeli army conducts air strikes on Gaza strip amid Coronavirus fears

The reports say that the Israeli army is targeting houses of Palestinians and destroying them to expand their occupation.

GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2020) Israeli war planes carried out air strikes on the Gaza Strip with air-to-ground missiles amid global Pandemic of Coronavirus here on Saturday.

Palestinian security sources, however, did not report casualties from the air strikes. The reports said that the Israeli carried out attacks on Gaza strip at the time when the entire world was fighting against Coronavirus.

Some other media reports said that Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip came hours after unknown militants fired a rocket from the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave that landed on an empty area in southern Israel.

Israel Radio earlier reported that sirens were triggered off in southern Israel after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed near the southern Israeli town of Sderout.

The radio report also said that no injuries or damages were reported, and no one in Gaza claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.

