Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) The Israeli army continued its military operations in the city of Tulkarm and its refugee camps for the 76th consecutive day, amid ongoing field escalation and the deployment of additional military reinforcements, including armoured vehicles, into the area.

Israeli forces conducted wide-scale search operations across the city, resulting in the killing of 13 Palestinians, as well as the injury and arrest of dozens of others. The operations have also triggered the forced displacement of more than 4,000 families from Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps, in addition to several families whose homes were seized and turned into military outposts.

The ongoing offensive has caused extensive damage to infrastructure, residential homes, commercial shops, and vehicles, many of which were either completely or partially destroyed, burned, vandalised, or looted. According to local sources, 396 homes have been totally destroyed, while 2,573 have sustained partial damage in both camps. Entrances and alleys within the camps have been blocked by earth mounds.