Israeli Army Deploys New Reinforcements To Jenin, Tulkarm

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

JENIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) The Israeli army continued operations involving bulldozing, setting fire to homes, demolishing others, and converting several into military outposts in the city of Jenin.

The situation has led to the displacement of around 21,000 residents from their homes in Jenin refugee camp.

Estimates indicate that 600 homes have been destroyed in the camp, while approximately 3,000 housing units are now uninhabitable.

The Israeli army has deployed additional military reinforcements to the city of Tulkarm and its refugee camp for the 70th consecutive day, and for the 57th day in Nur Shams camp.

