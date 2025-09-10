Open Menu

Israeli Attack On Doha Violates Qatar's Sovereignty: Austrian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 04:57 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger said the Israeli attack on Doha violates Qatar’s territorial sovereignty and undermines all political and diplomatic efforts to achieve a peaceful future in the region.

The minister urged all parties to return to the negotiating table and end the cycle of violence, adding that “Hamas must lay down its arms and release the hostages.”

