Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) GAZA, 19th December, 2024 (WAM) – A total of 17 Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli air attacks on various parts of Gaza Strip, including two schools sheltering displaced people.

Palestinian medical sources reported that they were martyred and others wounded following an airstrike by Israeli occupation forces on the Al-Karama and Shaaban Al-Rais schools, which were sheltering displaced people in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

In addition, a Palestinian citizen was martyred, and others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting the area around the Al-Ahli Club in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip. Additionally, another Palestinian was martyred in an airstrike on a group of civilians on Al-Baraka Street, south of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.