Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) GAZA, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Israeli occupation forces committed multiple massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 60 Palestinians and the injury of 162 others, according to medical reports.

They said that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7, 2023 has risen to 50,669 reported fatalities, with an additional 115,225 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.

