Israeli Forces Arrest 10 Palestinians In West Bank
Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:15 PM
RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Israeli occupation forces early Sunday arrested 10 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.
A statement released by the Society said that Israeli soldiers stormed the cities of Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Salfit, Qalqilya, Tulkarem and Nablus and arrested the 10 citizens.