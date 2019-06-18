Israeli Forces Arrest 10 Palestinians In West Bank
Muhammad Irfan 46 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:00 PM
RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Israeli occupation forces early Tuesday arrested 10 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.
A statement released by the Society said that Israeli soldiers stormed the cities of Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Salfit, Qalqilya, Tulkarem and Nablus and arrested the 10 citizens.