Israeli forces arrest 10 Palestinians in West Bank

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Israeli occupation forces early Tuesday arrested 10 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

A statement released by the Society said that Israeli soldiers stormed the cities of Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Salfit, Qalqilya, Tulkarem and Nablus and arrested the 10 citizens.