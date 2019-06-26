UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Arrest 12 Palestinians In West Bank

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Israeli occupation forces early Wednesday arrested 12 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

A statement released by the Society said that Israeli soldiers stormed the cities of Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Salfit, Qalqilya, Tulkarem and Nablus and arrested the 12 citizens.

