Israeli Forces Arrest 12 Palestinians In West Bank
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:00 PM
RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Israeli occupation forces early Wednesday arrested 12 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.
A statement released by the Society said that Israeli soldiers stormed the cities of Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Salfit, Qalqilya, Tulkarem and Nablus and arrested the 12 citizens.