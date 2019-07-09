UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Arrest 12 Palestinians In West Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:45 PM

Israeli forces arrest 12 Palestinians in West Bank

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Israeli occupation forces early Tuesday arrested 12 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

A statement released by the Society said that Israeli soldiers stormed the cities of Hebron, Nablus, Salfit, Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jenin and arrested the 12 citizens.

