Israeli Forces Arrest 12 Palestinians In West Bank

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:45 PM

Israeli forces arrest 12 Palestinians in West Bank

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) Israeli occupation forces early Thursday arrested 12 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

A statement released by the Society said that Israeli soldiers stormed the cities of Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Salfit, Qalqilya, Tulkarem and Nablus and arrested the 12 citizens.

