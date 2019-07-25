UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians In West Bank

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:15 PM

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) Israeli occupation forces early Thursday arrested 16 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

A statement released by the Society said that Israeli soldiers stormed the cities of Hebron, Nablus, Salfit, Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jenin and arrested the 16 citizens.

