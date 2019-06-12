Israeli Forces Arrest 6 Palestinians In West Bank
Sumaira FH 3 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:30 PM
Israeli occupation forces early Wednesday arrested 6 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society
RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) Israeli occupation forces early Wednesday arrested 6 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.
A statement released by the Society said that Israeli soldiers stormed a number of cities and arrested the 6 citizens.