Israeli forces arrest 6 Palestinians in West Bank

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) Israeli occupation forces early Wednesday arrested 6 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

A statement released by the Society said that Israeli soldiers stormed a number of cities and arrested the 6 citizens.