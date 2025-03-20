Israeli Forces Continue Aggression On Jenin, Tulkarm
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 06:03 PM
RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The Israeli forces continue their aggression on the cities of Tulkarm and Jenin, along with their refugee camps in the West Bank, amid escalating raids, home demolitions, and infrastructure destruction.
Israeli bulldozers have demolished several homes in the Manshiyya neighbourhood of the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm, bringing the total number of demolished homes to 66 since the beginning of the assault, including six residential buildings with dozens of apartments demolished yesterday.
These attacks have forced over 24,000 people to flee their homes in the Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps.
In Jenin, Israeli forces have intensified their forced displacement of Palestinians, compelling them to leave their homes under the threat of gunfire.
Israeli forces issued demolition orders today for approximately 66 homes under the pretext of expanding roads and constructing new pathways in the Jenin camp to facilitate the movement of military vehicles. Last night, several homes within the camp were set on fire, and around 80 percent of the streets in Jenin city were bulldozed.
Additionally, the residents of 3,200 homes in the camp have been displaced.
Recent Stories
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project
Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering
More Stories From Middle East
-
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward3 minutes ago
-
Austrian archaeologists uncover 25,000-year-old mammoth hunting site3 minutes ago
-
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility3 minutes ago
-
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm3 minutes ago
-
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums in UK3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media3 minutes ago
-
UAE marks International Day of Happiness4 minutes ago
-
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait4 minutes ago
-
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote sustainability4 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project4 minutes ago