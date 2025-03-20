Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The Israeli forces continue their aggression on the cities of Tulkarm and Jenin, along with their refugee camps in the West Bank, amid escalating raids, home demolitions, and infrastructure destruction.

Israeli bulldozers have demolished several homes in the Manshiyya neighbourhood of the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm, bringing the total number of demolished homes to 66 since the beginning of the assault, including six residential buildings with dozens of apartments demolished yesterday.

These attacks have forced over 24,000 people to flee their homes in the Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps.

In Jenin, Israeli forces have intensified their forced displacement of Palestinians, compelling them to leave their homes under the threat of gunfire.

Israeli forces issued demolition orders today for approximately 66 homes under the pretext of expanding roads and constructing new pathways in the Jenin camp to facilitate the movement of military vehicles. Last night, several homes within the camp were set on fire, and around 80 percent of the streets in Jenin city were bulldozed.

Additionally, the residents of 3,200 homes in the camp have been displaced.