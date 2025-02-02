Israeli Forces Continue Raid On Tulkarm, Its Camp
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 06:15 PM
TULKARM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) Israeli forces have continued their raid on the city of Tulkarm and its refugee camp for the seventh consecutive day, deploying additional military vehicles from the "Tstauz" camp west of Tulkarm, as well as from the Taybeh and Jabara checkpoints in the south, towards the city and its camp, while imposing a strict siege on both and on Thabet Thabet Hospital and Al-Israa Specialised Hospital.
More families have been forced to flee their homes across various neighbourhoods of the camp, while infrastructure continues to deteriorate due to the disruption of essential services, including water, electricity, internet, and telecommunications, along with shortages of food and medical supplies.
The Directorate of education has announced that, starting today, second-term classes for the city and surrounding areas will shift to remote learning.
Recent Stories
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
More Stories From Middle East
-
Israeli forces continue raid on Tulkarm, its camp5 minutes ago
-
747 million riders used public transport, shared mobility, taxis in Dubai during 202420 minutes ago
-
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, global sustainabilit ..2 hours ago
-
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’242 hours ago
-
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 20242 hours ago
-
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: GCC-Stat2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative3 hours ago
-
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort3 hours ago
-
Museum of the Future unveils aerial taxi prototype installation3 hours ago
-
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia3 hours ago
-
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment4 hours ago