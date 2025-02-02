Israeli forces continue raid on Tulkarm, its camp

TULKARM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) Israeli forces have continued their raid on the city of Tulkarm and its refugee camp for the seventh consecutive day, deploying additional military vehicles from the "Tstauz" camp west of Tulkarm, as well as from the Taybeh and Jabara checkpoints in the south, towards the city and its camp, while imposing a strict siege on both and on Thabet Thabet Hospital and Al-Israa Specialised Hospital.

More families have been forced to flee their homes across various neighbourhoods of the camp, while infrastructure continues to deteriorate due to the disruption of essential services, including water, electricity, internet, and telecommunications, along with shortages of food and medical supplies.

The Directorate of education has announced that, starting today, second-term classes for the city and surrounding areas will shift to remote learning.