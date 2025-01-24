- Home
Israeli Forces Destroyed Gaza's Only Desalination Plant, Palestinian Water Authority Says
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 08:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The Palestinian Water Authority announced today that its teams have been working for the sixth consecutive day to assess the water damage caused by the Israeli aggression in northern Gaza, WAFA news agency reported.
The authority stated in a statement that its technical teams have encountered significant difficulties in accessing water and sanitation facilities due to the widespread destruction of residential areas, infrastructure, and roads, particularly during winter.
There is also a severe shortage of heavy equipment and fuel to clear debris and open humanitarian corridors for assessment and evaluation efforts, the authority added.
According to the statement, the teams were able to reach the northern Gaza seawater desalination plant and conduct an initial technical assessment of the damage. The assessment revealed severe damage to the electrical and electromechanical components of the plant's various operational stages and units.
The water authority further explained that this desalination plant is the only one serving the northern Gaza and Wadi Gaza region, providing clean water to the northern western neighbourhoods of Gaza City with a production capacity of 10,000 cubic meters per day.
