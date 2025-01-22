Israeli Forces Detain 25 Palestinians From West Bank
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Israeli occupation forces have detained at least 25 Palestinians from the West Bank since yesterday evening, including former detainees, according to WAFA news agency.
The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees, along with the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, reported that the detainees were spread across the governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Jenin, and Tulkarm.
The Israeli occupation forces continue to conduct field investigations in several towns, accompanied by widespread abuse, attacks, and threats against citizens, as well as acts of vandalism and destruction of homes.
