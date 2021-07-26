UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Foreign Minister To Visit Morocco Next Month

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco next month

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) Israel's foreign minister announced Monday he will soon visit Morocco on a trip aimed at cementing the budding diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The trip by Yair Lapid, expected in mid-August, will mark the first visit to Morocco by an Israeli foreign minister since the two countries re-established ties last year, Associated Press (AP) reported on Monday.

This visit will be the starting point for tourism and trade agreements, and for comprehensive economic and political cooperation between the two countries,‌ Lapid told members of his Yesh Atid party.

Israel and Morocco agreed to normalise relations in late 2020. Morocco was among four Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, to upgrade or establish diplomatic ties with Israel in a series of deals brokered by the Trump administration.

Related Topics

Israel Visit Trump Bahrain Sudan United Arab Emirates Morocco 2020 Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Arab youth are early stars of the Tokyo ..

1 hour ago

India reports 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

14 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.