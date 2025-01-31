Open Menu

Israeli Military Offensive On Jenin Continues For Eleventh Day

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 09:03 PM

JENIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The Israeli military offensive in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp has entered its eleventh consecutive day, so far resulting in significant destruction to public and private properties, as well as critical infrastructure, WAFA news agency reported.

The ongoing onslaught has so far claimed the lives of 19 Palestinians, including a young girl, while at least 50 others have been injured.

The Israeli forces have also conducted a large-scale detention campaign, demolished approximately 100 homes, and set fire to several others, particularly within the refugee camp.

Meantime, Israeli forces continue to carry out demolitions, arson, and bulldozing of Palestinian homes and properties across various neighbourhoods of the camp. The military has also reinforced its presence in the city and the camp, deploying additional troops and armoured bulldozers.

