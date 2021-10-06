UrduPoint.com

Israeli Minister Of Interior Visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:15 PM

Israeli Minister of Interior visits Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Ayelet Shaked, the Israeli Minister of Interior, and her accompanying delegation made a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai as part of their ongoing visit to the UAE.

Accompanied by Maj. Gen. Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Head of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency in Dubai Police, and Colonel Dr.

Ali bin Dhaen Al Ghafli, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of the Ministry on Interior Affairs, Shaked was given a glimpse of the UAE's cultural heritage.

She saw some exhibits and was briefed on the messages and human values promoted by the UAE, especially the principles of peace, tolerance, dialogue and coexistence among different populations and maintaining security and peace across the region and the world.

Related Topics

World Police UAE Dubai Visit 2020

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biom ..

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biomedical research

5 minutes ago
 Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at I ..

Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at Islamabad airport

6 minutes ago
 11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

6 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises ..

23 minutes ago
 ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

35 minutes ago
 MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.