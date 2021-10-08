UrduPoint.com

Israeli Pavilion Celebrates Inauguration At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:45 PM

Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) Last night saw the Israel Pavilion officially celebrating its opening at Expo2020 Dubai, welcoming visitors from all 191 countries.

The Inauguration event was hosted by the Minister of Tourism Mr. Yoel Razvozov, and Mr. Elazar Cohen, Commissioner General of the Israel Pavilion and attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises; Najeeb Mohammed Alali, Executive Director of the Commissioner General Office, Expo 2020 Dubai; and Eli Cohen, Corporate secretary general, KKL-JNF.

Minister Razvozov said in his opening remarks: "I'm truly delighted to be standing here as a representative of the Israeli people and the Israeli government at the opening of Israel's National Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Many things are happening here for the first time. For the first time in history, the Expo fair is being held in an Arab country. It is also the first time there is an Israeli pavilion in a major fair on Arab soil. It is one of the most sound and robust steps toward cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Israel in history.

"Peace allows us to forge a new reality in the middle East that will bring prosperity, security and stability to all. We believe that in order to reach a better tomorrow, one should choose practical and positive actions today. So, I'm delighted to invite each and every one of you and each and every visitor, participant and host at this Expo to come and visit our country.

Come and see for yourself what Israel is really about. Tourism allows us to explore, learn from and accommodate each other. Tourism will build a human bridge to peace!"

The event began with a traditional Mezuzah ceremony performed by Rabbi Levi Duchman. The Mezuzah Case was made and designed exclusively for the Dubai Expo 2020 by famous Judaica Artist David Roytman. Hanging a mezuzah on a doorpost is an ancient Jewish practice that fulfils a biblical commandment from Deuteronomy to write the words of the Lord on the doorposts of one's home. This was followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony, performed by the Minister of Tourism and Commissioner General.

Cohen said of the ceremony: " I have been dreaming of this day for many years and at this historical moment, I wish to thank Israel and the UAE governments, for making this dream come true. Our pavilion is open to everyone, and while many things divide us, common challenges and the hope for "tomorrow" unite us. Together we can and will make our future, our tomorrow, better."

Mr. Eli Cohen, Corporate secretary general, KKL-JNF concluded with: "This is the time to come together to fight the climate crisis as one."

The event concluded with a performance by Hamalgezot, an Israeli band playing traditional Israeli music for the 250 attendees which was followed by an Israeli D.J. Abass who wrapped up the inauguration with an Israeli party scene.

Related Topics

Music Israel UAE Dubai Visit David United Arab Emirates Middle East 2020 Jew Event All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T2 ..

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

6 minutes ago
 Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

34 minutes ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

36 minutes ago
 44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths ..

Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths by 2030: UN

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.