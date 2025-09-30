Israeli PM Apologises For Doha Attack, Vows No Repeat Strikes On Qatar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 01:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) DOHA, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Prime Minister of Israel, as part of US efforts to address the repercussions of the Israeli aggression that targeted a residential neighborhood in Doha, which housed the headquarters of the Hamas negotiating delegation, and the resulting flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, Qatar news Agency reported.
At the beginning of the call, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked the U.S. President for his efforts to achieve peace in the region, including guarantees that aggression against the State of Qatar would not be repeated and the United States commitment to its defence partnership with Qatar.
During the call, the Israeli Prime Minister apologised for the attack on Doha and on Qatar's sovereignty, pledging to not repeat any targeting of Qatari territory in the future.
The Qatari Prime Minister and FM affirmed the State of Qatar's absolute and unequivocal rejection of any infringement on its sovereignty under any circumstances, emphasizing that protecting its citizens and residents is a top priority.
He underscored the State of Qatar's readiness to continue engaging in efforts to bring an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the US President's initiative, which reflects the consistent approach of Qatar in addressing crises through diplomatic means, and in line with its role in promoting regional security and stability.
