Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

GAZA,15th February, 2025 (WAM) – Israeli occupation authorities released the sixth batch of Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, in accordance with the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to the Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA).

The released prisoners include 36 detainees serving life sentences and 333 detainees from Gaza detained after October 7, 2023.