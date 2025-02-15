Open Menu

Israeli Releases Sixth Batch Of Palestinian Detainees

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) GAZA,15th February, 2025 (WAM) – Israeli occupation authorities released the sixth batch of Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, in accordance with the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to the Palestinian news & Information Agency (WAFA).

The released prisoners include 36 detainees serving life sentences and 333 detainees from Gaza detained after October 7, 2023.

