Israeli Settlement Activity Accelerates In West Bank, Security Council Told
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 03:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – The past three months have seen an increase in Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank alongside threats of annexation and mounting violence there and in the besieged Gaza Strip, the Security Council heard on Monday.
Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process, briefed on the Secretary-General’s quarterly report on implementation of Council resolution 2334 (2016).
It calls on Israel to “immediately and completely cease all settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem”, among other measures.
“Settlement activity has, nevertheless, accelerated,” he told ambassadors.
The report covers the period from 18 June to 19 September. During this time, Israeli authorities advanced or approved some 20,810 housing units in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
“Citing the lack of Israeli-issued building permits, which are almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain, Israeli authorities demolished, seized or forced people to demolish 455 structures”, he said.
