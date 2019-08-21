UrduPoint.com
Israeli Settlers Converge On Palestinian Heritage Site

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:45 PM

Israeli settlers converge on Palestinian heritage site

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) Israeli settlers have stormed archaeological sites in Sebastia, a historic town near the West Bank city of Nablus.

Sebastia is a small town located on a hill with panoramic views, accommodating ancient Roman and Hellenistic antiquities - including Roman churches, temples, and tombs, as well as a Roman amphitheatre.

According to Sebastia mayor Mohammad Azem, tens of settlers stormed the historical sites in the town today. He said that the settlers were backed by Israeli forces, who closed off entry points into the town, preventing Palestinian residents and visitors from accessing the area.

Israeli forces also escorted heavy machinery to the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Beit Hanina on Wednesday, where they demolished a house belonging to the Rajabi family, reported the Palestinian news and Info Agency, WAFA.

The agency went on to note that Israeli forces and municipality staff also stormed Al Matar neighbourhood, north of Jerusalem, where they handed demolition orders for over 20 Palestinian structures purportedly for being built without permits. The Israeli military considers the homes, which are close to an Israeli separation wall that runs for hundreds of kilometres around and through the occupied West Bank, a "security" risk.

