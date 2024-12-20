Israeli Settlers Set Mosque On Fire In Occupied West Bank
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 07:30 PM
RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Israeli settlers set fire to the Bir al-Walidain Mosque in Marda, occupied West Bank, and defaced its facade with hateful slogans.
Residents managed to extinguish the fire before it spread, limiting damage to the entrance. No injuries were reported.
Recent Stories
Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied West Bank
Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SALU
Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwala
AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination with TIKA
District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season
Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulator
Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes
Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to pres ..
Nasir Mehmood Satti assumes charge as DIG of Hazara Region
Safe City Project to be operational in 75 days: RPO
Bilawal felicitates new body of PLU in PQA CBA elections
18161 applicants scrutinised for social protection in AJK
More Stories From Middle East
-
Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied West Bank23 seconds ago
-
MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for private sector employees45 minutes ago
-
European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA1 hour ago
-
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project2 hours ago
-
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary2 hours ago
-
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives2 hours ago
-
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA3 hours ago
-
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 20243 hours ago
-
MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline5 hours ago
-
CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation5 hours ago
-
New Year holiday announced for federal government6 hours ago