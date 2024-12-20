Open Menu

Israeli Settlers Set Mosque On Fire In Occupied West Bank

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied West Bank

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Israeli settlers set fire to the Bir al-Walidain Mosque in Marda, occupied West Bank, and defaced its facade with hateful slogans.

Residents managed to extinguish the fire before it spread, limiting damage to the entrance. No injuries were reported.

