Israel’s Attempt To Dismantle Agency Would Not Resolve Palestinian Refugee Issue: UNRWA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 09:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that Israel’s attempt to dismantle the agency would not resolve the Palestinian refugee issue but could instead worsen the crisis.
In a statement shared on X, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stressed that the agency is a vital pillar of humanitarian aid in Gaza.
He also stressed the agency's ongoing efforts to provide healthcare and education to Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
"The Palestinian refugee issue, as a political issue, will not be resolved if you get rid of UNRWA — the problem might even deepen," said Lazzarini.
