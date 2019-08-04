ISRO releases video showing images captured by Chandrayaan-2

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) Indian Space Research Organisation,ISRO, on Sunday released a video showing images captured by the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. The 10-second video shows several images of Earth captured by the spacecraft, Asian news International, ANI, reported on Sunday.

"See the video showing the images of earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander," the space agency said, tweeting a link of the video.

Earlier, ISRO in a series of tweets had released "several images captured by the LI4 camera on the spacecraft."

Recently, the ISRO had successfully carried out the fourth earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. Fourth earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Friday, August 2, as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 646 seconds.

All spacecraft parameters are normal," the space agency had said in a statement.

A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle,GSLV, Mark III, carrying the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, had lifted off at 2.43 pm on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in India.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body."

The landing on the moon's south polar region is expected on September 6 this year. The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface.

This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon, said the ANI report.