Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) The Executive Council of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, ISWESCO, has praised the support given by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the joint Islamic action and serving the issues of the Islamic world.

This came in two cables of thanks sent by Dr. Salem bin Muhammad Al-Malik, Director-General of ISWESCO, and Dr. Abu Bakr Dokori, Chairman of the ISWESCO Executive Council, to their Highnesses, at the conclusion of the organisation's 40th session today in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Al-Malik read the text of the two messages to the meeting's participants during the closing session of the organisation's executive council.

The first said, "Members of the ISWESCO Executive Council are honoured, during the conclusion of the 40th session held on 29th and 30th January, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, to extend to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the highest expression of thanks, gratitude and appreciation, for the support he provides for joint Islamic action and serving the causes of the Islamic world."

In the second cable, the council presented to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed the highest expressions of gratitude and appreciation for his continued support to the pioneering development initiatives in the UAE and the Islamic world.

