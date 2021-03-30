Italian ambassador in UAE explores global cultures showcased at Sharjah Heritage Days

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD), received Nicola Lener, the Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, at the ongoing 18th edition of the cultural festival in the heart of Sharjah.

During a tour, the ambassador and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the various activities and events taking place at the three-week festival. They visited the pavilion of the Republic of Montenegro, the SHD’s guest of honour this year, and explored other stands and pavilions highlighting Emirati, Arab and international cultural heritage.

Thanking the ambassador for his visit, Al Musallam said it reinforced the SHD's goals to turn the spotlight on the customs, traditions and social practices of the UAE and other nations of the world, and work towards promoting the cultural movement in the country and across the region.

During the visit, the ambassador and his delegation watched several folk performances and observed with keen interest a range of traditional handicrafts demonstrated by Emirati women at the Heritage Crafts Village pavilion.

Lener lauded Sharjah’s efforts in organising cultural events that enable visitors to learn about and explore diverse cultures from around the world. He also spoke highly of the level of creativity evident in the numerous live activities and programmes taking place at the Sharjah Heritage Days until 10th April, 2021.