Italian Companies Seeking Partnerships At ADIPEC 2019

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Italian companies seeking partnerships at ADIPEC 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2019) Italy will be strongly represented once again during the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference.

Aiming to identify solutions and strategies that will shape the future of the industry, the Italian energy innovators will demonstrate its know-how at ADIPEC, taking place from 11 to 14 November 2019 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Over a hundred companies, 32 of which are SMEs supported by the Italian Trade Agency, will be looking for new business opportunities and reinforcing partnerships with locally-based organisations.

Visitors can meet with Italian manufacturers showcasing a wide range of specialities and sustainable products that increase performance and efficiency across the oil and gas value chain. These include cutting-edge turnkey solutions and devices, professional design and engineering services by technical specialists, among others.

Offering to guide and ease business processes locally and abroad are organisations that promote and protect interests of companies in the field: Anima - Confindustria Meccanica Varia (Federation of Italian Associations of Mechanical and Engineering Industries) acts as the main reference point at national and international level with regards to technical and economic issues of mechanical and engineering companies; Federazione Anie representing the electrical engineering and electronic companies operating in Italy supplies technologies for public and private infrastructures in strategic markets; and Consorzio Esportatori Piacentini representing industrial businesses promotes the no-profit management of the foreign trade of its associated companies and support export activity of SMEs.

The Gulf region is the backbone of the Italian oil and gas sector, having been present here in the middle East for over 50 years. Italy has been a long-term supporter of ADIPEC, participating since the first edition.

