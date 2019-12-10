Italian Embassy to host benefit concert in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) The Italian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is set to host a benefit concert in response to the recent floodings in Venice.

The concert, titled 'Earth, I Walk Upon Thee', will take place on 11th December at 19:30 at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre.

Organised by the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi, and the Embassy of Italy to the UAE, the performance, composed and conducted by Silvia Colasanti, consists of the Guadagnini String Quartet. Attendees will also see witness a poetry reading by actor and director Elio De Capitani, on texts by Mariangela Gualtieri exploring the pressing issue of climate change and environmental emergencies.

The event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, the Emirates Red Crescent, and under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC.