- Home
- Middle East
- Italian food exports to UAE grew by 6% in 2024, expected to continue rising in 2025 to 10%: Italian ..
Italian Food Exports To UAE Grew By 6% In 2024, Expected To Continue Rising In 2025 To 10%: Italian Trade Agency
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 12:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 17th February, 2025 (WAM) – Matteo Zoppas, President of Italian Trade Agency, affirmed that Italy is preparing to boost its food exports to the UAE in 2025, aiming for growth exceeding 10% compared to the previous year.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Gulfood 2025, which opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Zoppas stated that beverages, baked goods, and dairy products recorded the highest growth rates in 2024, increasing by an average of 30%. He also highlighted that Italian companies are gearing up to introduce new organic and health-focused products, in response to evolving consumer trends in the region.
Italy is participating in Gulfood 2025 with a pavilion featuring more than 200 companies, reflecting its growing commitment to the UAE and middle Eastern markets.
Zoppas noted that Italian food exports to the UAE grew by 6% in 2024, and are expected to continue rising in 2025, driven by the strong demand for premium and sustainable Italian products.
He further explained that the Italian government, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency, has launched financial and logistical support programs to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expand into international markets, particularly in the Gulf region. He emphasized that the UAE serves as a key gateway to broader markets.
Zoppas added that Italy aims to increase its total global food exports from €70 billion in 2024 to €100 billion in the coming years, with a particular focus on strategic markets like the UAE, which imports 85% of its food requirements.
Recent Stories
ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC
Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defence production with export rate ..
Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed
Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX ..
Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025
Italy's Milan upstages Pogacar in UAE Tour first stage
Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthen defense cooperation with UAE ..
9 arrested over fraud during physical test of constable recruitment
Khalid Mir's Poetry Collection titled “Jise Tum Pyaar Karte Ho" launched
NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia for disc ..
Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series fo ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
IDEX Talks 2025 put sharp focus CBRNE threats38 seconds ago
-
Italian food exports to UAE grew by 6% in 2024, expected to continue rising in 2025 to 10%: Italian ..43 seconds ago
-
ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC16 minutes ago
-
Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defence production with export rate of 94%31 minutes ago
-
Ducab partners with MBRHE to power sustainable living in Dubai31 minutes ago
-
Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX 202546 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic relations, regional developments46 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 20251 hour ago
-
Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthen defense cooperation with UAE companies’1 hour ago
-
NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia for discussion on ending war ..1 hour ago
-
Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series for four Dubai World C ..1 hour ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank of Singapore1 hour ago