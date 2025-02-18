Italian food exports to UAE grew by 6% in 2024, expected to continue rising in 2025 to 10%: Italian Trade Agency

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 17th February, 2025 (WAM) – Matteo Zoppas, President of Italian Trade Agency, affirmed that Italy is preparing to boost its food exports to the UAE in 2025, aiming for growth exceeding 10% compared to the previous year.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Gulfood 2025, which opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Zoppas stated that beverages, baked goods, and dairy products recorded the highest growth rates in 2024, increasing by an average of 30%. He also highlighted that Italian companies are gearing up to introduce new organic and health-focused products, in response to evolving consumer trends in the region.

Italy is participating in Gulfood 2025 with a pavilion featuring more than 200 companies, reflecting its growing commitment to the UAE and middle Eastern markets.



Zoppas noted that Italian food exports to the UAE grew by 6% in 2024, and are expected to continue rising in 2025, driven by the strong demand for premium and sustainable Italian products.

He further explained that the Italian government, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency, has launched financial and logistical support programs to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expand into international markets, particularly in the Gulf region. He emphasized that the UAE serves as a key gateway to broader markets.

Zoppas added that Italy aims to increase its total global food exports from €70 billion in 2024 to €100 billion in the coming years, with a particular focus on strategic markets like the UAE, which imports 85% of its food requirements.