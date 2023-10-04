Open Menu

Italian Football Legend Totti Brings A Smile To Young Football Fans At PureHealth’s SKMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Italian Football legend Totti brings a smile to young football fans at PureHealth’s SKMC

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2023 (WAM) – Francesco Totti, the globally acclaimed Italian football legend, made a heartwarming visit to young patients at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) in Abu Dhabi, a PureHealth subsidiary and one of the leading facilities operated by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

The former AS Roma football player, also an ambassador for Lega Serie A, spent time with young patients battling thalassemia and oncology-related illnesses. Totti handed out autographed footballs, took photos with the children and encouraged them to pursue their passions.

Totti’s visit followed the premiere of "The Italian Dream", a reality tv show that offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a future star to play in Italy’s premier professional football league, Lega Serie A.

“The Italian Dream” is a strategic collaboration between PureHealth, STARZPLAY, Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Lega Serie A aims to inspire emerging players across the MENA region to grow, learn, and showcase their abilities in one of the world's most renowned and storied football leagues.

The official launch of "The Italian Dream" took place recently in Abu Dhabi, where Totti was present at the event alongside esteemed dignitaries, including Farhan Malik, Group CEO of PureHealth; Shaista Asif, Group COO of PureHealth; Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the UAE; and Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A.

