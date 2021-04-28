UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Foreign Minister Praises Dubai Future Foundation’s Role In Supporting International Startups

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Italian Foreign Minister praises Dubai Future Foundation’s role in supporting international startups

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) An Italian delegation led by Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) to learn more about the pivotal role the Foundation plays in shaping the future through various initiatives, as well as its global efforts in attracting startups, entrepreneurs and talent to the region.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO and COO of DFF, and several department heads accompanied the visitors on a tour around AREA 2071, and briefed them on the Foundation’s main initiatives and projects, including Dubai Future Labs, UAE Regulations Lab and Dubai Future Accelerators.

The two parties discussed ways to step up cooperation in supporting startups and entrepreneurs, and exchange information, experience and best practices in innovation, designing the future, building a knowledge-based economy and creating a conducive environment for developing new economic sectors.

The visit coincided with the conclusion of the second edition of the Global Startup Programme, an initiative of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation organised by DFF in partnership with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) at AREA 2071. After the inaugural 2020 edition took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE was the first country to host the programme in residence.

Di Maio praised the Foundation’s successful hosting of the Programme as he engaged with the participating startups and teams behind this hosting.

Additionally, he commended the Foundation’s efforts to support innovators and entrepreneurs, encourage startups to develop innovative ideas and leverage advanced technologies to address global challenges.

Belhoul highlighted that DFF’s first government-to-government acceleration programme allowed Italian startups to learn about the business, innovation and investment opportunities available in Dubai and the wider UAE, and explore the country’s enabling innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. He highlighted the Foundation’s keenness to enhance knowledge sharing with government and private sector entities in Italy with the aim of driving innovation and progress.

Drawing the participation of 11 Italian startups from a wide range of sectors, the second edition of the programme resulted in two pilot projects in the pipeline, the signing of cooperation agreements with more than 10 business partners, as well as several promising investment prospects. More than half of the cohort expressed interest to establish offices in the UAE.

The friendly relations between the UAE and Italy span more than 50 years. The UAE is Italy's largest trading partner among the countries of the GCC region, accounting for 80 percent of mutual trade, equivalent to seven percent of Italy's total foreign trade volume. Recently, the two countries have strengthened their cooperation in the fields of government, culture, education and innovation.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Education UAE Dubai Visit Ita Progress Italy 2020 From Government Best

Recent Stories

Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for i ..

42 minutes ago

Ombudsman Sindh directs MD WASA Hyderabad for regu ..

7 minutes ago

Eight die in blaze at illegal hostel in Latvia: po ..

7 minutes ago

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather o ..

7 minutes ago

TDRA awarded ISO 17065 certification for its telec ..

55 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares finish with gains 28 april 2021

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.