Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for thousands of families affected by COVID-19

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) Italian media has hailed the humanitarian initiatives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), who is also the Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC for her generous donation for the elderly infected with COVID-19 who are receiving treatment and care in various Italian institutions, in addition to her initiative to support thousands of families affected by the pandemic in the cities of Naples, Assisi and Rome.

Several Italian humanitarian and charitable institutions also praised Sheikha Fatima's support during these terrible conditions which enhanced the services provided to the beneficiaries of the elderly and the underprivileged.

In conjunction with Zayed Humanitarian Day, Sheikha Fatima provided a generous donation to scores of elderly COVID-19 patients, now being treated in Fondazione Montedomini, a foundation for their treatment in Florence, Italy.

Several Italian media outlets shed light on this donation which was meant for thousands of the underprivileged in Naples and Assisi in addition to her support to the educational sector and e-learning through the provision of hundreds of tablets to several educational institutions in Rome.

Newspapers in Naples reported that community of Saint Egidio in Naples received financial support that contributed to covering the needs of a thousand families who have experienced financial difficulties arising out of the economic consequences of the pandemic.

The president of the community extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikha Fatima for her humanitarian initiatives and care to the needy families which reflect her values.

News websites in the Umbria region in Assisi also reported the news about Sheikha Fatima's contributions and support, noting the strong relations between the UAE and Italy.

Stefania Proietti, the Mayor of Assisi, received Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Rome, at Santa Maria Degli Angeli municipality. During the meeting, she extended thanks to Sheikha Fatima for her generous donation.

The mayor praised the UAE's solidarity with Italy to combat the pandemic and the generous donation of Sheikha Fatima and its humanitarian initiatives, which reflected the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and their peoples.

The UAE Ambassador was also received by Virginia Raggi, the Mayor of Rome, who was presented with 200 tablets as a donation from Sheikha Fatima.