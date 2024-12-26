Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' arrives in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Amerigo Vespucci, the Italian Navy’s historic and iconic Training Ship, Ambassador of UNESCO, UNICEF and Italy, stops in the UAE for the first time in its 93-year history. It will dock in Abu Dhabi from 27th to 31st December, as part of its global tour, which began in Italy on 1st July 2023.

Amerigo Vespucci is sailing around the world, visiting over 30 ports, 28 countries, 5 continents. Its arrival in the UAE marks the 31st stop of the ship's global tour. A welcoming ceremony is planned at the Port Zayed in partnership with Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and in collaboration with the ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ initiative.

During its stay in Abu Dhabi, the ship will bring its festive Villaggio Italia to Port Zayed’s Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, which celebrates Italian excellence and the Made in Italy excellence while highlighting the strong ties between the UAE and Italy.

The Abu Dhabi stop is the seventh for the Villaggio Italia exhibition, following visits to Los Angeles, Tokyo, Darwin, Singapore, Mumbai, and Doha.

Both the Amerigo Vespucci and the Villaggio Italia exhibition will be open to the public for free during the Abu Dhabi visit. Entry will be managed via pre-booked slots through the website: tourvespucci.it/en/abu-dhabi-27-31-december-2024.